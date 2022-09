Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:53 am

By: News 9

We asked voters for their opinions on which party's policies are best for the women of Oklahoma.

Of those polled, 42% say the Democrats are most in-line with women's issues, while 37% said it's the Republicans.

However, 13% said neither one is the most in-line with women's issues.

