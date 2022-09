Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 5:35 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near West Indian Hills Road.

Troopers said two drivers were able to avoid her but a third driver struck her.

The pedestrian died at the scene. At this time, the driver was not arrested.