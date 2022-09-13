Lizzo Wins Best Competition Emmy

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 5:03 am

By: News 9

Some of the biggest stars took awards home at Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Show wins like "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" were among some of the major highlights.

However, one of the more memorable moments on stage was Lizzo winning her first Emmy for her show "Watch Out for the Big Girls."

"I'm very emotional," Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. "The trophy is nice but my emotion is for the people on this stage with me."

Lizzo won the Emmy for "Best Competition," and dedicated the award to her showmates.



