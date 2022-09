Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 4:13 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 17th Street and South Byers Avenue.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, undergoing a remodel, but that the fire was contained to the back of the house.

OKCFD also said that despite this, sustained damage from smoke affected the rest of the building.