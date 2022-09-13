OKC Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead In Home

Monday, September 12th 2022, 9:29 pm

Oklahoma City police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a home near SW 59th Street and Pennsylvania Ave.

Police said they responded to the home Monday evening after a female went to a nearby store for help.

“When officers arrived at the grocery store, they made contact with a female who told officers that at her house, around the corner, she believed somebody had been shot,” said Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Flaggert.

Police would not release the age or sex of the victims, but said no arrests were made.

A man walking his dog around the time police were called told News 9 he saw a man dragging a child back inside the house.

Moments later neighbors heard sirens and saw police.

According to the woman who did not want to be identified, she spoke to a man who claims he was inside the grocery store when he was approached by an emotionally distraught child.

“They said this little girl came running, she was asking for help and everything, she was like please, help us. help me.”

According to other neighbors several children live inside the home.

“Some of the kids are always unsupervised, they're always kind of playing around in the streets, and sometimes it can be late, like nine to be out there,” said neighbor Mariana Sanchez.

While multiple neighbors suspect the victims were children, police would not confirm the information, only telling News 9 the scene was hard for everyone involved.

“We do have two people that are deceased, it was traumatic for everybody,” said Flaggert.



