Monday, September 12th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Police Investigating After 4 Shot In SW Oklahoma City

Four people were shot Monday night in southwest OKC, police said.

According to police, all of the victims don't have life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a victim was found in the 1400 block of S Indiana Ave. They had a gunshot wound to the leg.

That person was taken to OU Health.

Two other victims arrived by private vehicle at SW Medical Center.

This is a developing story.