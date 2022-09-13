Monday, September 12th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

Police: 1 Dead After Shooting In NW Oklahoma City, Investigation Underway

One person has died after a shooting at a fast food restaurant in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 13400 block of N MacArthur Ave.

According to police, one person was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Police say the incident started as a fight between co-workers at the restaurant.

The suspect went to his car to get a gun, shot the co-worker and fled the store, according to OCPD.

Arby's issued the following statement on the incident:

We’re aware of the incident that took place at our franchised location in Oklahoma City. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation. Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is a developing story.



