‘Autism Down’ Hosts Walk To Help Families Of Kids With Disabilities

Monday, September 12th 2022, 6:32 pm

When Kyle Cody’s niece Peyton was born nonverbal autistic with down syndrome, his purpose in life changed, for the better.

“We really, really wanted to see what we could do to help her and help people just like her,” said Kyle Cody, founder and Executive Director of Autism Down.

Peyton is now fourteen. While helping care for her, he began to understand that challenges not just for the kids but their whole families. About two years ago he formed the nonprofit, Autism Down.

“The care givers, we just want to give them a break, so we partner with an adult day care as well, to come give them a night off and just figure out how we can help them in any form or fashion,” said Cody.

They quickly got involved with the Special Olympics.

“We want to help send any kid, any athlete to the games up in Stillwater, housing, room and board and travel expenses are something that they really need. So many less fortunate kids that don’t get to live out their dream,” said Cody.

In an effort to raise money and awareness about the available resources, Autism Down is hosting the Peyton Awareness Walk this Saturday morning at Route 66 Park at Lake Overholser.

“There are two opportunities, one that’s a little over a mile, but also if you have different abilities that keep you from being able to do that distance, we have a second path that’s about a third of that,” said Joshua Harris, director of operations for Autism Down.

The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. and participants must register. The walk is followed by a festival that is open to everyone of all abilities.

“We have a dunk tank out here, face painting booth, we have a live band, A to Z is going to be out here,” said Cody.

Plus, lots of food, dancers from Aspiring Attitudes and information about care.

“We want to find those people that we can help, find those families that need a helping hand and find the people that we can continue to champion,” said Harris.

Autism Down works to connect with families the resources they might not even know they need.

“To try and extend one more helping hand to our communities around us. This event is a lot of hype and a lot of fun, but we are also here to be a realistic hand reaching out to these people,” said Harris.

The walk starts at 9:30 am, Saturday September 17 at Route 66 Park at Lake Overholser. Participants can register in advance or the morning of the walk. There is a participation fee for adults, but kids walk for free. There is no cost for the festival.

For more information and to register visit www.autismdown.org



