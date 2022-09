Monday, September 12th 2022, 6:36 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is granting an extension to those who need to renew their license and business renewal applications after its portal shut down unexpectedly last week.

Those whose licenses or applications expired between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 now have until Sept. 15 to get their cards renewed.

Physician recommendation forms will still be accepted if the 30-day mark occurred during the system issues.