Sassy Mama: Veggie Orzo Pasta

Monday, September 12th 2022, 6:42 pm

By: News 9

Cooking expert Sassy Mama shows us how to make veggie orzo pasta.





Veggie Orzo Pasta





1 cup red onion, diced

1 cup zucchini, diced

1 cup eggplant, diced

1 cup mushrooms, diced

1 cup broccolini, diced

1 cup red or yellow pepper, diced

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil

1 cup orzo pasta

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup white wine

1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

1/2 cup mozzarella, shredded





Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Put all of the vegetables in a 9x13 casserole pan, and drizzle with olive oil, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper.

Cook for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and stir in the orzo, vegetable stock and white wine.

Return to the oven and cook for an additional 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, and stir in the parmesan and mozzarella cheese till a sauce forms.

Return to the oven to cook for 10 minutes to thicken. Serve hot with fresh crunchy Italian bread.