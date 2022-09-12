Monday, September 12th 2022, 6:39 pm

Show Skater Trained In Oklahoma Returns To OKC For ‘Disney On Ice’

The Oklahoma State Fair is making its return this week which also means “Disney On Ice” will be, as well.

Show skaters such as Jade Aubuchon dedicate countless hours several days a week training for opportunities to compete or perform in shows like “Disney On Ice.”

Aubuchon said this moment is one of her dreams coming true.

"I have wanted to be in ‘Disney On Ice’ since I was 12 years old, so finding out I was in the show was wonderful,” Aubuchon said.

Oklahoma is where Aubuchon learned her craft.

"I am actually from Tennessee, but I have been here (in Oklahoma) most of my life,” Aubuchon said. “This is where I learned to skate.”

This is Aubuchon’s magic moment.

"Being back, as I am touring, has been amazing,” Aubuchon said. “It's been surreal. It’s been amazing to see all of my old coaches and my friends and being able to perform for them.”

One of her coaches is Jennifer Berge, an Oklahoman who toured with “Disney On Ice” for 12 years.

"It means the world to me to get to pass the torch onto Jade,” Berge said. “She has wanted this for so long.”

Berge said Aubuchon held her own on the Oklahoma skating scene.

“We have a really rich history for being such a small state for skating,” Berge said. “A really rich history of competitive skating and show skating, as well.”

For young skaters who could one hope to be in shows like “Disney On Ice”, Aubuchon has some advice.

"I started a little older,” Aubuchon said. “I started at 11 (years old), but I never gave up. I worked really hard, and I accomplished all that I wanted to.”

