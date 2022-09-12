WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium

Monday, September 12th 2022, 12:54 pm

By: Nate Kotisso

An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift.

The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

“My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football -- and he didn’t want to burn it – but we wanted to throw it out of the stadium,” the father said to the fans off camera. “Can you guys throw it up there for us?”

Riley continues to bring out visceral reactions among some OU fans. He left the Sooners in 2021 after 55 wins, four Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff appearances in five seasons.

The man’s son threw the football to a fan where the ball began a near-minute long travel up the stands. As the ball traveled upward, the fans below gestured to the fans above to keep throwing the ball toward the top of the stadium.

Finally, a fan wearing a hat atop the bleachers took the ball, flipped it over his head and out of the stadium to a chorus of cheers.

The man’s son wasn’t the only person to get what he wanted. The Sooners sent every fan home happy Saturday with a convincing 33-3 victory over the Golden Flashes.

