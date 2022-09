Monday, September 12th 2022, 8:05 am

By: News 9

A Norman Police Department vehicle and a Noble Public Schools bus collided around 6:10 a.m. Monday near 60th Avenue Southeast and East Etowah Road.

According to a press release from NPD, the bus was empty at the time of the collision, and the incident is currently being investigated by the department's Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team.

The release also said the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.