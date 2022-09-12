Disney Announces Several New Projects, Attractions At D23 Expo

Monday, September 12th 2022, 5:45 am

By: News 9

The company announced new attractions at it's theme parks and released trailers for the live-action "Little Mermaid" and the third season of "The Mandalorian."

In Disneyland California, fans can now meet the Mandolorian Din Djarin and baby Grogu in Star War's Galaxy's Edge. Also, Pacific Wharf will be reimagined into San Fransokyo from "Big Hero Six."

The company also released the official trailer for the live action "Little Mermaid," and announced actress Jamie Lee Curtis will join the live action "Haunted Mansion."



