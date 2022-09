Monday, September 12th 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News 9

OHP Troopers said a man is dead after a wreck near Stillwater caused his car to flip.

OHP Troopers said James Goeringer was driving on Oklahoma State Highway 51 in Payne County around 4 p.m. Sunday when he swerved and over-corrected his car, hitting a ditch and causing the car to roll.

During the crash, troopers said Goeringer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle.