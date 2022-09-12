Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools

Monday, September 12th 2022, 9:16 am

By: News 9

Breaking News Update 8:36 a.m. Sept. 12, 2022

After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible.

Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools.

The Norman Schools superintendent said the original threat was made on Snapchat and included a picture of an individual with a gun with the caption "don't come to school tmrw."

Norman students should still expect enhanced security precautions as they attend classes today.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Norman Public Schools students will see enhanced security today after Norman Police said someone made a threat against the schools.

Norman Schools superintendent said the threat was made on Snapchat and included a picture of an individual with a gun.

Norman Police are investigating the threat, but are unsure whether the person who made the threat is a Norman student.