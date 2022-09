Sunday, September 11th 2022, 10:42 pm

By: News 9

Trial For Man Accused Of Murder Begins Monday

A man accused of stabbing his father to death at their home in Moore is set to go to trial on Monday.

Jacob Barber was arrested in 2019 after being found in Texas.

The victim, Glenn Barber, was a children's pastor.

The trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.