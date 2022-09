Sunday, September 11th 2022, 8:26 am

By: News 9

State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer

A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle.

Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's contagious nature.

No cases have ever been reported in humans, but it’s is deadly to deer, elk and moose.