First Responders Climb 110 Stories For Authorities Killed On September 11th, 2001

Saturday, September 10th 2022, 6:48 pm

First Responders Climb 110 Stories For Responders Killed On September 11th, 2001

First responders across Oklahoma held stair climbs in honor of those who rushed to help in the September 11th attacks.

One event in the metro raised money for families of hospitalized Oklahomans.

After more than 20 years, emotions still run high when September 11th rolls around.

“Our great nation lost 2,977 people that day,” John Linley said.

That day thousands of people died as highjacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and lastly in a field in Pennsylvania.

“There's no question for me to help that memory live. See none of them really perished until they're forgotten. So, we won’t forget,” Assistant Fire Chief John Shrabel said.

That day marks the biggest loss of any fire department in US history.

“Oklahoma City alone we have 1200 firefighters on Oklahoma City we had 343 firefighters in New York that lost their lives,” Linley said.

First responders never made it to the top of the Twin Towers. Folks said they're finishing that climb for them.

Firefighters, law enforcement officers, and paramedics climbing the stairs of the Leadership Square and Oklahoma Tower in Downtown OKC

Shrabel said probably for the last time.

“This year is pretty bittersweet for me, I tore my MCL earlier in the year and I haven't gotten it done yet,” Shrabel said.

Along the way are photos of people who lost their life reminding first responders to keep going.

“We have a lady in Lawton that her brother Peter Brennan was a firefighter in New York City he perished on the incident,” Capt. James Schneider said.

First responders said to remember Brennan and others is an honor.