Sooners Freshman Earns Adrian Peterson Reference From Venables

Saturday, September 10th 2022, 12:16 pm

By: News 9

Plenty of Oklahoma Sooners saw game action in the Sept. 3 win over UTEP, nearly 70 players by Brent Venables' count.

It's possible that as many see action Saturday against Kent State. The Sooners are nearly a five-touchdown favorite over the Golden Flashes.

But one of the most exciting moments of Week 1 came in the first quarter of a 45-13 win over UTEP when true freshman walk-on receiver Gavin Freeman took a reverse 46 yards for a touchdown.

That freshman caught the eye of the new Oklahoma head coach, and Venables invoked the name of Sooners' legend Adrian Peterson.

"Not the same guy exactly, different styles, but when Adrian would run by you, you'd be like 'whoa there,' the Earth would shake," Venables said.