Saturday, September 10th 2022, 7:10 am

By: News 9

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Drive-By Shooting In SW OKC

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police.

The incident happened at a home near Southwest 25th Street and South Western Avenue.

One person was shot, and officers believed the victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.