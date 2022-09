Friday, September 9th 2022, 9:06 pm

By: News 9

The Deer Creek Antlers were able to survive a late push by the Mustang Broncos, taking them down 24-21.

Deer Creek moves to 3-0 on the season while the Broncos fall to 1-1.

Deer Creek takes on Ponca City on September 23. The Broncos are back in action against Har-Ber on September 16.