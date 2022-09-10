Shooting Victim Recalls Scary Moments In SE Oklahoma City

Friday, September 9th 2022, 8:55 pm

A family in Southeast OKC is shaken up after a man on a bicycle approached them with a gun shooting at them. Police said that man is behind bars.

The Brown family said what happened Tuesday morning was traumatic.

As the Brown family left their house for the day, they noticed a man they didn't recognize riding a bike by their home.

“He took a picture of me my wife and my daughter,” Michael Brown said.

Brown said the man accused him of stealing his wagon.

“The tires are flat on it. The handles are broke on it because our kids ride it up and down the driveway. It’s more of a kid’s toy than anything,” Brown said.

Brown denied stealing anything, but things continued to escalate. The man on the bike then pulled out a gun.

“I said, ‘if you shoot me with that gun I’m going to shoot back,’” Brown said.

The man on the bike shoots at Mike hitting him in the leg and leaving holes through his home where his eight kids and wife live.

“I'm the primary breadwinner here you know if my kids come home and find me dead on the side of the house. It's going to damage them for life. You know and I have just as much right for them to be here as anybody else,” Brown said.

Police said the man on the bike is 51-year-old Paul Yeatman.

“Officers located the suspect a day after he was identified. He was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

Brown said Yeatman may be behind bars, but that day still haunts his family.

Yeatman, who was also shot, is booked on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.



