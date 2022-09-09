3 Ninnekah Public Schools Students Injured In Rollover Crash

Friday, September 9th 2022, 6:52 pm

Three Ninnekah students were injured in a car wreck Thursday morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of them was lifeflighted.

Ninnekah Public Schools released a letter Friday morning which said the students were riding with a parent.

A second grader was lifeflighted to OU Trauma Center.

A first grader and fifth grader were taken to by ambulance to OU Children’s Hospital where they were treated and released.

The 31-year-old driver, Melinda Crumb, refused medical treatment.

Troopers said they were all wearing seatbelts.

“Ninety-nine percent of our state is rural,” OHP trooper Eric Foster said. “But on these highways, we see crashes like this quite often.”

The ‘S’ curve where it happened is about 3.5 miles north of Chickasha.

The driver missed a right curve, went off the road to the left, struck a dirt embankment and overturned one time before coming to rest in a ravine.

This isn’t the first time a wreck has happened right at the curve. There are a couple of reflectors that have been placed here to warn people of the sharp right curve.

A neighbor, Bill Lowe, told News 9 crashes have happened at this curve multiple times in the past two years.

An OHP analysts report said at least one other wreck happened at the curve two years ago. However, not all wrecks are reported or received a response.

“Really slow down in these rural areas, even if you are familiar with the roads because something on the road could have changed,” Foster said. “Maybe debris, or maybe a pothole, or something like that, but it’s something we see quite often.”

Ninnekah Public Schools said they are planning to announce a spaghetti feed to benefit the family sometime next week.