OU Fan Loses Bet, Has To Create OSU Field In Backyard

For four years, Owen Pickard has been replicating OU’s Owen Field in his back yard, but this year things are just a little different.

“We’re getting a little more and more efficient with it each and every year by making some stencils and stuff like that to make it a little bit easier,” said Owen Pickard.

Every year, with the start of football season, Pickard, with the help of family and friends creates the Palace on The Pasture. It takes about two days, working ten to twelve hours both days. But this year the colors were just a little different.

“I thought really the biggest thing that you could do to improve it, is to get orange on the field and get the red off of there,” said Marty Summers, Owen’s friend and OSU fan.

Confident in their teams, the long-time friends made a friendly wager.

“I asked my buddy Marty, I said how about in the next five years, OU will beat OSU five times in a row and if not, we’ll paint it OSU,” said Pickard.

So, when OSU won Bedlam last year, Summers could wait to see his friend.

“I was really excited when that game was over, knowing what was going to happen to start the season this year,” said Summers.

Pickard on the other hand had to start planning how to honor his commitment.

“We had to start thinking, well how do we change everything we thought we knew about painting this field,” said Pickard.

He did have one concern with the change.

“Figuring out, was the orange paint really going to kill my grass or what’s going to happen once we start spraying it,” said Pickard.

But in order for the change to happen, of course Summers had to help.

“I love it. It actually exceeds my expectations. It’s never looked better in all the years that he has done it,” said Summers.

When all is said and done, the friends have one thing to say about the field

“Hey, Boomer Sooner baby. We run up and down this field all day long when we go to Stillwater,” said Pickard.

For Summers, it’s a simple GO POKES.

For Pickard this is one and done, the field will be back to crimson and cream next year.



