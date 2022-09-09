New Program Aims To Help Young People Combat Rising Suicide Rate

Friday, September 9th 2022, 6:34 pm

By: Haley Weger

Integris Health was recently awarded a grant to help Oklahoma schools implement a program aimed at training teens to become peer advocates.

The program, called Hope Squads, helps teenagers detect signs of suicide along with when to report concerns to an adult.

Integris Health was awarded a grant to pay for the training, so Oklahoma schools can initiate the program.

Allie Friesen with Integris Health said the number of kids coming into their hospitals wanting to harm themselves has doubled over the past four years.

“We want to prevent these situations from happening in every possible way," said Friesen.

Friesen said research shows that teens themselves are a critical part of the solution to the teen suicide epidemic.

“Research actually shows us that seven out of 10 kids are more likely to tell a friend that they're having thoughts of suicide rather than telling an adult,” Friesen said.

Hope Squads will allow for those students to get training and education on what to do if a friend tells them they are having suicidal thoughts.

“Students get specific training and support, so they understand where they have the opportunity to support their friends or support their peers or where they need to escalate their concerns to an adult, or where do we need to intervene," said Friesen.

Friesen said they're not taught to act as counselors but instead to be peer advocates.

Teachers and administrators will also get their own education and training to serve as liaisons to the students in the program. Friesen said the grant money will go towards paying for the education and training in schools.

“There is a sizable amount set aside to invest in the hope squads suicide prevention program,” Friesen said.

This week is also National Suicide Prevention Week, and Sunbeam Family Services is highlighting the importance of raising awareness on suicide prevention.

“Oklahoma's average for death by suicide is higher than the national average," said Emma Wassilak with Sunbeam Family Services.

Wassilak said she understands that talking about mental health and suicide is never an easy topic, but said those conversations are becoming increasingly important.

“The conversation doesn't have to be perfect,” Wassilak said. “Just, ‘I see you. How can I be of support?’ Kids sometimes feel reluctant to talk about this because maybe their friend asked them to keep it a secret, and what I would tell them is, ‘It's better to have a friend that's angry and alive.’”