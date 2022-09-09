OSBI Investigating After Elk City Police Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect

Friday, September 9th 2022, 3:37 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting that involved officers from the Elk City Police Department.

Officers arrived at a home at around 6:15 a.m. Friday near South Washington Avenue and East 1120 Road to serve multiple felony arrest warrants to Edwin Baires, OSBI said.

When officers entered the home, they found the 40-year-old waving a sharp object, and officers made attempts to convince him to put the weapon down, according to OSBI.

Baires didn't comply and charged at the officers, then one officer fired their weapon, OSBI said.

Baires was transported to a hospital in Elk City where he was pronounced dead, according to OSBI.

The OSBI was requested to investigate the shooting at around 7:30 a.m.

OSBI said the investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information to be released at this time.

This is a developing story.



