Friday, September 9th 2022, 10:07 am

By: News 9

City Night of Worship is holding a worship event at 5 p.m. Sunday in Scissortail Park to remember the lives lost 21 years ago in the 9/11 attacks.

The event will run till 7 p.m., and food trucks accompanying the event will open at 4:30 p.m.

City Night of Worship encourages those coming to bring something to sit on, such as a lawn chair or a blanket.