Suspect, Victim Identified Following Homicide In NW OKC

Friday, September 9th 2022, 9:46 am

By: News 9

The suspect and victim have been identified following a homicide that happened Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers said they were called to do a welfare check at a home at around 8:30 a.m. near Northwest 37th Street and North Council Road.

Two people were found dead inside of the home with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said that it appeared the victim, Constance Shafer-Duey, 69, was shot by her son, Noel Shaffer, 30, before turning the gun on himself.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages, and they asked that anyone with any information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story.