News 9 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 9)

WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 9 (Sept. 10, 2022): Project-Based Learning In Oklahoma

In this edition of ‘Beyond the Bell,’ sponsored by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, we explore why 77 percent of Oklahoma jobs will require more than a high school diploma in the future. Join us to learn how project-based learning, which emphasizes learning through doing, is among the solutions educators are trying to solve this fast-approaching problem.