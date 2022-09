Friday, September 9th 2022, 5:23 am

By: News 9

President Biden said while his time with the Queen was brief, it was memorable.

"I just stopped by the British Embassy. I had the opportunity to meet her before she passed and she was an incredibly decent and gracious woman," Biden said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people and their grief."

Biden also released a statement, which said the Queen had a sense of dignity "unmatched."