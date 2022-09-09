Okla. Horse Trainer Recognized By Queen Reflects On Her Life

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 8:51 pm

Many around the world are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch had an unwavering love for horses and made a lasting impact in the community.

The Queen’s lasting impression can be felt all the way here in Oklahoma. Jamie Jennings has been training horses for years; her work even gaining recognition from the late Queen.

“I feel like a bright light has been taken from the world. It’s incredibly sad and I am sad for her commonwealth, for her family,” said the Horse Trainer from Flyover Farm in Norman.

Her love of horses left an impact on horse trainers around the world.

“I am a certified Monty Roberts instructor and trainer, and Monte is a horse trainer for the Queen. What we do is train horses a little differently. We use non-violent methods. No whips, no spurs, just using the horse’s language to get them what you want them to do,” said Jennings.

She has been training for years, rehabilitating horses that come off the racetrack and training them for a life after professional racing.

“Her majesty, she understood them and appreciated them,” she said.

Jennings’ non-violent methods catching the Queens eye back in 2020.

“I got this letter in the mail from Buckingham Palace…it is a letter that says ‘Her Majesty the Queen is a Patron of Joint-Up International, has been graciously pleased to recognize Jamie Jennings, for her extraordinary efforts to reduce violence in the training of horses,’” she said.

Jennings also works with veterans and first responders, work also recognized by the Queen in the signed letter.

“Her dedication to assist veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress. Adopting Monty Roberts’ concepts and initiatives,’” said Jennings as she read the letter.

“Her majesty is inspirational, but she also issues a challenge to continue to do the work that I am doing,” she said.

Jennings was supposed to meet Queen Elizabeth in 2020 but was unable to due to COVID-19.

She said regardless, she will hold the letter and continue her work with pride.



