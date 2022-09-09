Police Investigating False Threats To Norman High School

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 8:51 pm

The Norman Police Department is investigating an unsubstantiated threat made to Norman High School.

The school received two phone calls on Aug. 26 during which someone with a male voice threatened to bring an AR-15 to school the following Monday, August 29. “We have more people than you know,” the caller stated to the school employee on the line, according to a police search warrant.

“This afternoon a phone call was made to Norman High, making threats to the school for Monday, Aug. 29,” Wright wrote, in part, in a message to parents and staff the day the threats were made.

“We immediately notified the Norman Police Department which has begun an investigation of this issue. We will work closely with the NPD to assist them in any way possible. Additionally, NPD will increase its presence at the school.”

Wright followed up with parents and staff in a second email on Aug. 28.

“The threat was directed at the school and not any individuals,” the Aug. 28 message read, in part. “NPD has expressed to us their confidence that there is no increased risk to the school on Monday. As a precautionary measure, enhanced security measures will be in place and NPD will increase its presence at the school this week.”

Norman Public Schools provided the messages to News 9 upon request. A spokesperson for NPS declined to comment further on the incident.

Norman Police Lt. Cary Bryant said nothing of note occurred at the school on Aug. 29. Additional officers were assigned to patrol the area in addition to the school’s resource officers.

“We're going to err on the side of caution,” Bryant said. We're going to ensure that we have the necessary response. We're going to make sure that we have officers in those schools to keep that safe learning environment for the students.”

The department is actively looking for the caller or callers behind the threats.

According to a search warrant signed on Aug. 29, NHS received the threat in two back-to-back calls to the school's main line. The number from the first call came from a phone number with a North Dakota area code, however, it was later connected to an account with TextNow, an internet, and phone service provider.

Officers submitted the search warrant for call logs and media files from TextNow related to the account.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Bryant said.

Dawna Fagan, a parent of an NHS student, said she was relieved the threat was ultimately unsubstantiated. She said threats against schools can cause anxiety for her family.

“For most parents, sending their kids to school in this day in age when there are a lot of incidents like this across the country, it makes you wonder, 'is this the right place for you? should you be homeschooling them?’” said Fagan.



