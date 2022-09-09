×
Watch Our Special: 'Dying For Answers,' The Carina Saunders Investigation
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Sept. 8)
Thursday, September 8th 2022, 7:27 pm
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9 5 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 5 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 5 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 5 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's noon newscast for Sept. 8, 2022 now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's noon newscast for Sept. 8, 2022 now.
News 9 5 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 5 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 4 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's Sept. 8, 2022 4 p.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's noon newscast for Sept. 8, 2022 now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's 9 a.m. Newscast now.
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 8)
News 9
Watch News 9's 6 a.m. Newscast now.
Top Headlines
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Ashlyn Brothers
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis.
Mother Speaks Out After Mayes County Crash That Injured Her And 4 Children
Chinh Doan
On Aug. 30, Courteney Nelson and her four children, ages nine months to six years old, were in a minivan on their way from New York to Dallas to visit family when their lives were changed forever.
Family Says 4-Year-Old Victim In Pryor Crash Taken Off Life-Support
News On 6
A four-year-old boy has been taken off of life-support after being injured in a crash in Pryor last week.
Tulsa Business Owner And England Native Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
Chinh Doan
Oklahomans are remembering Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8 at 96 years old.
Tulsa Fire Department Partners With Gathering Place For Water Rescue Drills
Lex Rodriguez
Tulsa’s firefighters are better prepared to do water rescues after performing three days of water rescue drills this week at Gathering Place.
3 Arrested By Tulsa Police For Drug Possession, Trafficking
News On 6
Tulsa Police arrested three people for drug trafficking.
