Edmond Retiree Brings Life To Quiet Retirement Community

Creekside Village was a quiet retirement village in Edmond where residents went about their day. Then two years ago Dianne moved in, and things have never been the same.

Meet Mary Hammon, Ruth Linthicum, and Jan Byford, all in their 80s, and their new younger neighbor Diane Honeycutt, who brought life to the circle of friends.

“Well, this lady moved into the apartment over here, and she came in like a soft breeze but then it turned into a tornado,” said Mary Hammon, Creekside resident.

Honeycutt brought an instant energy to the group.

“I was pretty much in my apartment a lot, you know and just glued to the television,” said Hammon.

Honeycutt refused to let her new friends sit around any longer.

“I’m the type of person, that says you’re going to do this, come on, what are you doing? Why are you going here? I’m bossy. I’m their mother,” said Honeycutt.

The ladies frequently go out to eat and when they show up, the fun begins.

“I love going out with them because they have everybody in the whole restaurant looking at us,” said Ruth Linthicum, Creekside resident.

“I ask them, I said when I went in, are you ready for this rowdy group,” said Jan Byford Creekside resident.

When they’re not going out, there’s usually a friendly game of cards happening.

“We taught Diane to play Skip-Bo and now she beats us 90 percent of the time,” said Hammon.

Honeycutt always looks after the ladies and prays for them.

“And we call her our prayer warrior because at the drop of a hat she’ll go into a prayer,” said Hammon.

“I mean when she says a prayer, you know you’ve been prayed for,” said Byford.

And as much as the group needs Diane, she needs them just as much.

“You know friends are more precious than gold and I said, I’m covered with gold right here,” said Byford.

They ladies are extremely close and really consider themselves sisters.

“It’s just heaven back here, that’s what it is, you couldn’t ask for any better place to live,” said Byford.



