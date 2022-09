Thursday, September 8th 2022, 11:16 am

By: News 9

WATCH: News 9's Robin Marsh, Lacie Lowry Interview Lisa Monahan Ahead Of 'Dying For Answers' Special

News 9’s Lisa Monahan has been looking for answers into the 11-year-old cold case of Carina Saunders.

Lisa joined Robin Marsh and Lacie Lowry during News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss her involvement in the case.

Watch Oklahoma's Own Original, Dying for Answers, tonight at 6:30 p.m.