Thursday, September 8th 2022, 4:44 am

By: News 9

The Sumatran tiger cubs at the OKC Zoo are officially making their public debut tomorrow.

The cubs, Bob and Luna, can be seen with their mom, Lola, at their Cat Forest Habitat from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Be sure to pick up your copy of this month's Curbside Chronicle to get free admission to the zoo.