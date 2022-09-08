VA Expanding Reproductive Healthcare Services, Including Abortion

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 4:24 am

By: News 9

The VA will soon offer access to expanded reproductive healthcare services to veterans.

This includes, under limited circumstances, abortion.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, among other Republicans, unhappy with the decision.

"Follow the law," Lankford said. "This is not hard. Follow the law at the border, follow the law in federal policy, follow the law at the VA."

In a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough, Lankford said a 1992 act passed by Congress prohibits this move.

"Section 106 of the Veterans Health Care Act of 1991 directs the VA to provide women with 'general reproductive health care, not including abortions.'"

In response, the VA said this prohibition on health care is no longer operative.







