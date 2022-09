Thursday, September 8th 2022, 4:19 am

By: News 9

GoFundMe Created For Students Involved In Choctaw Crash

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe for two Choctaw High School seniors who were seriously injured in a crash.

AJ and Calvin hydroplaned and crashed while driving home from a swim meet last week.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Calvin was released the next day, while AJ is in the ICU, suffering from brain damage.

