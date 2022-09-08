Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:15 pm

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home.

It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs.

According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.

The suspect fled from the home and is at-large.

Deputies will continue to patrol the area through the night, but say it is very heavily wooded.

Neighbors are asked to lock their doors and keep their security lights on.

This is a developing story.