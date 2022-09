Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Lyrewood Lane just before 6:30 p.m.

EMSA and firefighters were treating the victim at the scene.

Police say the suspects fled in a white car.

Police believe the shooting was a drive-by.

This is a developing story.