Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:25 am

By: News 9, News On 6

An Oklahoma family's yearly tradition is back with a twist.

Every football season the Pickard family recreates OU's Owen field on their yard in Blanchard.

Owen Pickard said he lost a bet with a Cowboys fan, so this year he had to get out the stencils for Boone Pickens stadium.