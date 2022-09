Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:12 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Leaders Warn Boaters After Zebra Mussels Found In Lake Hefner

Oklahoma City leaders said Zebra Mussels have been found in Lake Hefner.

The mussels are an invasive species that can damage boats and threaten local fish populations.

City leaders said they do not pose a threat to the city's drinking water.

The city said to stop the spread, boaters need to clean their boats and equipment before leaving the lake.