Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 8:47 am

By: News 9

Uvalde Returns To School For New Academic Year

Students and staff in Uvalde are returning to school for the first time since the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead.

The state and district said they've upped security, adding new fencing, security cameras and additional police officers to help families feel safe.

However, more than 130 students are doing remote learning this semester.