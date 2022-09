Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 10:57 am

By: News 9

Authorities Respond To Deadly Shooting In Pottawatomie County

Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County.

The incident happened near East MacArthur Street and Crosslin Road.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was located by a passerby at around 1 a.m.

Deputies said this incident isn't a threat to the public.

This is a developing story.