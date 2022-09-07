Woman Backpacking In Grand Canyon National Park Dies In Triple-Digit Heat

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 7:22 am

By: CBS News

An Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Tuesday. It was the fifth death in the park this year, according to the New York Post.

Park officials said 59-year-old Delphine Martinez, of Window Rock, was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

They said Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip.

Hiking down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday in triple-digit heat, she reportedly became disoriented and later unconscious.Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.The National Park Service says the high temperature at the phantom Ranch on Sunday was 115 degrees.

The service says rangers at the park urge visitors, "especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade.

"Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death."

