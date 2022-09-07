×
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 7)
Join the conversation
)
Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 7:27 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 7)
Watch News 9's 6 a.m. Newscast now.
Earliest Known Mammal Dating Back 225 Million Years Identified Using Dental Evidence
CBS News
An international collaboration between scientists and researchers has lead to the discovery of Earth's earliest known mammal — the 225 million-year-old Brasilodon quadrangularis.
Sisters Who Survived Holocaust Die Days Apart In Alabama
CBS News
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama.
FDA Panel Backs Much-Debated ALS Drug In Rare, 2nd Review
Associated Press
A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year.
Senate To Vote On Same-sex Marriage In Coming Weeks
Associated Press
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Wednesday that the Senate will vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage “in the coming weeks” as a bipartisan group backing the bill negotiates changes to gain more Republican support.
