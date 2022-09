Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 5:44 am

By: News 9

New Footage Shows Remains Of Titanic Sinking After 110 Years

New video is being released showing a better look at the wreckage left behind of the Titanic.

The ship sunk on April 15, 1912, killing 1,500 people after it hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean.

A group called OceanGate Expeditions is the first to release footage of the wreckage.

OceanGate will compare this 8k video to their 4k video from last year to track any changes.