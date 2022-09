Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 8:59 pm

By: News 9

Athlete Of The Week: Tristen Russell

This week's Athlete of the Week is Mustang senior quarterback Tristen Russell!

Russell threw seven touchdown passes in the Broncos Week 1 blowout win over Southmoore.

The 7 touchdown tosses is a school record.

Big one this week for Russell and his team. They host a very good Deer Creek team Friday.