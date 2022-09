Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 8:59 pm

By: News 9

Tuesday's Amazing Oklahoman helps everyone, young and old, learn the essentials of self defense.

Kas McGuire teaches martial arts in Edmond. Her nominator tells us Kas went through hard times and teaches because she wants to help others fight for themselves.

They tell us she teaches her students how to love yourself enough to protect yourself and those around you.